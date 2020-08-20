fairtrade launches Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa 2020

fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de), the Germany based organiser behind the leading agrofood & plastprintpack trade shows in Algeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Nigeria launch a new event called Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa, taking place 19 to 22 October 2020.

The four-day digital event is to provide a platform for valuable business contacts between leading global manufacturers and top buyers from the African agrofood & plastprintpack industry. It offers an AI-backed matchmaking platform. Every exhibitor has his profile and logo and the picture of his stand rep as part of his virtual booth from which he can show corporate videos, showcase his products, talk to his visitors via instant video calls, live stream product demos and much more. For visitors, the event is free to attend.

In addition to the B2B meetings, the event offers conferences with inspiring speakers and relevant content, webinars, workshops, roundtables, live demos, panel sessions and product launches. Events designed to capture the situation in certain African countries and regions are dedicated to Algeria & the Maghreb, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast & West Africa as well as Ethiopia, Kenya & East Africa.

Paul Maerz, Managing Director at fairtrade says: “Virtual agrofood & plastprintpack Africa is a direct response to what our trade visitor network has told us they need – an opportunity to meet with suppliers, source new products, network with existing and new business contacts as well as a place to be inspired and learn. All this on an African scale. We are delighted to build on our 30 years of experience as organisers of agrofood & plastprintpack events to create a digital platform that serves the African and global community in these unprecedented times.”

A huge market: Facts and figures on Africa’s agrofood & plastprintpack imports

agro: To diversify Africa’s economies and revive its rural areas, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has committed US$ 24 billion towards agricultural industrialization. According to the German Engineering Federation VDMA, Africa's agricultural machinery imports amount to well over one and a half billion euros annually.

food + bev tec: Imports of food processing & packaging technology account for €2.977 billion in 2018, after €2,801 billion in 2017 (+6.3%). This puts Africa on a par with Southeast Asia’s €2.893 billion, but well ahead of South America’s €1.843 billion, Central America’s €1.775 billion and the Middle East’s €1.678 billion. (VDMA)

food ingredients: With 1.3 billion inhabitants, Africa has long been one of largest food markets in the world. Expenditure in the F&B sector is growing steadily and F&B production is by far the largest segment of the African processing industry.

food + hospitality: According to the African Development Bank, Africa’s annual food imports are estimated to rise from US$ 35 billion to US$ 110 billion by 2025.

plast: Africa is a huge importer of plastics in primary forms. Imports of plastics raw materials grew by 5.9% annually between 2011 and 2017, from 4,220 kt to 5,939 kt, +41%. (Euromap) Africa’s imports of plastics technology made up for €997.132 million in 2018. This places Africa well ahead of South America’s €722.052 million and the Middle East’s €671.256 million. (VDMA)

print: Africa’s imports of printing & paper processing technology represent €733 million in 2018. This ranks the continent well ahead of South America’s €680 million, Central America’s €669 million and the Middle East’s €634 million. (VDMA)

pack: Africa’s imports of packaging technology make up for €1.367 billion in 2018. This puts Africa on a par with Southeast Asia’s €1.303 billion, but well ahead of South America’s €952 million, Central America’s €860 million and the Middle East’s €851 million.

For more information: www.virtual-africa.net

Contact for press and media: fairtrade Messe GmbH & Co. KG Mr Luca Leiser Public Relations Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 22 l.maerz@fairtrade-messe.de www.fairtrade-messe.de

Contact for exhibitors: fairtrade Messe GmbH & Co. KG Ms Freyja Detjen Project Management Kurfürsten-Anlage 36 D-69115 Heidelberg Tel +49 / 62 21 / 45 65 19 f.detjen@fairtrade-messe.de www.fairtrade-messe.de

About fairtrade - Valuable business: fairtrade (www.fairtrade-messe.de) was founded by Martin März in 1991. Since long, fairtrade ranks among the leading organisers of professional international trade fairs in emerging markets, especially in North and sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Managed by its shareholder and his son Paul März and committed to the values of a family business and the team spirit, fairtrade maintains a powerful network of partnerships throughout the world.

fairtrade organizes shows in the sectors Agrofood, PlastPrintPack, CIT Solutions, Energy and Industry and strives for a high level of customer satisfaction. By means of innovative products and excellent service fairtrade organizes professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and visitors. fairtrade is a member of UFI The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. The management is ISO 9001:2015 certified.