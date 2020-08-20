DPW Holdings Announces Appointments of William B. Horne as President and Kenneth S. Cragun as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”) announced changes to its existing leadership team. Effective today, William B. Horne, who has served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as President and that Kenneth S. Cragun, who has served as Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.



DPW’s CEO and Chairman, Milton “Todd” Ault, III said, “As part of the evolution and growth of the Company, we are pleased that both Will and Ken will assume their new roles and responsibilities within the organization. They are seasoned public company executives with a passion for leading teams and developing strategic plans for DPW, its subsidiaries and partner companies. I believe DPW has excellent prospects for growth and a talented team that is positioned to empower the Company to capitalize on new opportunities. I am looking forward to Will and Ken leading that growth in their new roles.”

William B. Horne has served as a member of DPW’s board of directors since October 2016. On January 25, 2018, Mr. Horne was appointed as DPW’s Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his appointment as DPW’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Horne served as one of the Company’s independent directors. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. (OTCBB: TRGM) since August 2013. Mr. Horne is a director of and Chief Financial Officer to Avalanche International, Corp., a “voluntary filer” under the Exchange Act. Mr. Horne previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer in various companies in the healthcare and high-tech field, including OptimisCorp, from January 2008 to May 2013, a privately held, diversified healthcare technology company located in Los Angeles, California. Mr. Horne served as the Chief Financial Officer of Patient Safety Technologies, Inc., a medical device company located in Irvine, California, from June 2005 to October 2008 and as the interim Chief Executive Officer from January 2007 to April 2008. In his dual role at Patient Safety Technologies, Mr. Horne was directly responsible for structuring the divestiture of non-core assets, capital financings and debt restructuring. Mr. Horne held the position of Managing Member & Chief Financial Officer of Alaska Wireless Communications, LLC, a privately held, advanced cellular communications company, from its inception in May 2002 until November 2007. Mr. Horne was responsible for negotiating the sale of Alaska Wireless to General Communication Inc. From November 1996 to December 2001, Mr. Horne held the position of Chief Financial Officer of The Phoenix Partners, a venture capital limited partnership located in Seattle, Washington. Mr. Horne has also held supervisory positions at Price Waterhouse, LLP and has a Bachelor of Arts Magna Cum Laude in Accounting from Seattle University. The Company believes that Mr. Horne’s extensive executive, financial and accounting experience in diversified industries and with companies involving complex transactions give him the qualifications and skills to serve as President of the Company and as one of its directors.

Kenneth S. Cragun joined the Company as Chief Accounting Officer in October 2018. Mr. Cragun is the Chief Financial Officer for Alzamend Neuro, Inc., a biotech company, on a part-time basis beginning in December 15, 2018. He served as a CFO Partner at Hardesty, LLC, a national executive services firm since October 2016. His assignments at Hardesty included serving as CFO of CorVel Corporation, a $1.1 billion market cap publicly traded company (NASDAQ: CRVL) and a nationwide leader in technology driven, healthcare-related, risk management programs, and as CFO of RISA Tech, Inc. a private structural design and optimization software company. Mr. Cragun was also CFO of two NASDAQ-listed companies, Local Corporation, from April 2009 to September 2016, which operated Local.com, a U.S. top 100 website, and Modtech Holdings, Inc., from June 2006 to March 2009, a supplier of modular buildings. Prior thereto, he had financial leadership roles with increasing responsibilities at MIVA, Inc., ImproveNet, Inc., NetCharge Inc., C-Cube Microsystems, Inc, and 3-Com Corporation. Mr. Cragun serves on the board of directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB). Mr. Cragun began his professional career at Deloitte. Mr. Cragun holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Colorado State University-Pueblo. Mr. Cragun’s industry experience is vast with extensive experience in fast-growth environments and building teams in more than 20 countries. Mr. Cragun has led multiple financing transactions, including IPOs, PIPEs, convertible debt, term loans, and lines of credit. For these reasons, the Company believes that Mr. Cragun is well qualified to serve as its Chief Financial Officer.

