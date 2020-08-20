Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,806 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced that an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the 700 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:15 am, the victim was driving their vehicle when they were struck by gunfire at the listed location. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 29 year-old Daquan Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.