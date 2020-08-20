Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 21st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced that an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the 700 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:15 am, the victim was driving their vehicle when they were struck by gunfire at the listed location. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 29 year-old Daquan Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###