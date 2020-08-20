MobiusTrend: IT Giants Enter into Semiconductor Business with 3D Hologram Vision AI Chip

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'IT Giants Enter into Semiconductor Business with 3D Hologram Vision AI Chip'. Integrated circuits and software are the cornerstones of the current digital economy and information society. In the future, China will implement inclusive tax and fee reductions for the IC and software industries and attract various types of investment to participate and promote development. This will help promote the optimization and upgrade of the economic structure and better meet the demand for high-quality development and high-quality.



The rapid development of artificial intelligence has benefited from significant advances in computer systems and hardware, but as Moore's Law slows down, the world needs new hardware architectures to meet the exponentially growing demand for computing power. However, chips usually take several years to design, and chip design experts have to predict the demand for chips of machine learning (ML) models in the next 2-5 years. A significant reduction in the chip design cycle will enable the hardware to better suit the rapid developing field of artificial intelligence.

As it is well known, the chip has become the key to a product, and many technologies are inseparable from the chip. Google is not the first Internet giant to make chips, but its determination is admirable. It is understood that Google cannot increase the chip investment without its own strategic deployment. AI chips are the key to artificial intelligence computing power. With the advent of high-speed information era, traditional processor chips can no longer meet the requirements of data processing.

Google researchers believe that AI will provide the means to shorten the chip design cycle, establishing a symbiotic relationship between hardware and AI that promotes each other's progress. Unlike the original method, Google's new algorithm can learn from experience and improve it over time. Especially when more blocks are trained, the algorithm can quickly generate optimized designs for chips that have never been seen before.

The AI chip developed by Google, on the one hand, is to maximize computing power and serve its own cloud computing business; on the other hand, Google is also promoting the artificial intelligence industry. Certainly, Internet giants such as Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and Amazon also have their own plans, and it seems that make chips has become an industry trend.

Google also develops AI technology for the purpose of using it for deep learning, because Google's Android system is the most popular smartphone system. In recent years, the mobile phone industry has also been weak in innovation. If Google can make its own chips to perfectly fit the system, it is also a key to promote the industry. This is conducive to the establishment of Google's ecosystem. The system with deep learning function is not just hot on mobile phones. In the future, smart homes, robots, driverless vehicles, and industry may all have Google's Android system.

With the advancement of artificial intelligence technology, the future may soon enter the era of initial AI applications, when a batch of new applications will use Google's new system for the first time. Google's research and development of chips will help it build custom chips for consumer devices, such as smart home chips. In addition to ASIC and AI chips, Google may design FPGA chips. For semi-custom chips, it will be more beneficial for customers to make differentiated products.

According to reports, WIMI recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., LTD. The company has an initial registered capital of 200 million yuan, and it will focus on the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. It will also use the parent company's relevant patents and copyrights to develop semiconductor products and sell them to customers in a broader holographic ecosystem. Lixin Technology will focus on the upstream business of the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin Technology will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of Chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Moreover, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

