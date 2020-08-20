The Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market Size Declined In 2020 Due To COVID-19

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is expected to decline from $126.4 billion in 2019 to $108.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -14%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The decline is also because governments across countries prioritized COVID-19 screening, and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19. COVID-19 is mainly screened through molecular and RT PCR based tests.

Most medical and diagnostic laboratories are currently shutdown, and few top facilities are asked to reschedule any nonurgent, outpatient imaging visits as necessary, to help keep patients and staff safe. Additionally, due to extending lockdown, there are many cancellations of pre-scheduled patient visits. The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $170.3 billion in 2023.

The medical and diagnostic laboratory services market consists of sales of medical and diagnostic laboratory services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide diagnostics tests for various diseases. This industry includes CT scan centers, X- ray centers and other clinics that undertake disease diagnosis.

Paper diagnostics can be used as replacement for color-based tests on paper for the ease of use, storage, and as effective cost measures. Assay wells are printed onto a piece of paper the size of a postal stamp; samples such as blood, urine or sweat wick through the paper and color changes can be easily compared by users with the reference scale on the paper. It is a significant technology which can help give access to 60% of the world population, who do not have access to urban hospitals and medical infrastructure. Thus, this technique has scope to significantly expand diagnostic reach, thus driving the medical and diagnostic laboratories market.

The global medical and diagnostic laboratory services market is segmented by type into medical laboratory services, and diagnostic imaging centers. By application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, and others. By end user gender, the market is segmented into male and female, and by type of expenditure into public and private. Subsegments covered are computer tomography (CT-scan) centers, medical radiological laboratories, dental or medical x-ray laboratories, ultrasound imaging centers, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) centers.

Major players in the medical and diagnostic laboratory services market are Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Eurofins, and OPKO Health Inc.

