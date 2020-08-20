Syringes and Needles Market 2020 Global Industry Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis Forecast 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
According to this study, over the next five years the Syringes and Needles market will register a 5.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9706.6 million by 2025, from $ 7835.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Syringes and Needles business, shared in Chapter 3.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Syringes and Needles, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Syringes and Needles market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Syringes and Needles companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Conventional Syringes and Needles
Safety Syringes and Needles
Prefilled Syringes and Needles
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Key Players of Global Syringes and Needles Market =>
• BD
• Fresenius Kabi AG
• Terumo
• Nipro
• Cardinal Health
• WEGO
• Smiths Medical ASD
• B.Braun
• QIAO PAI
• KDL
• SHU GUANG JIAN SHI
• Feel Tech
• HMD
• Zheng Kang
• DOUBLE-DOVE
• Jichun
• Retractable Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Syringes and Needles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Syringes and Needles market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Syringes and Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Syringes and Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Syringes and Needles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Syringes and Needles Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Syringes and Needles by Company
4 Syringes and Needles by Regions
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Syringes and Needles Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BD
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.1.3 BD Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BD Latest Developments
12.2 Fresenius Kabi AG
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.2.3 Fresenius Kabi AG Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Fresenius Kabi AG Latest Developments
12.3 Terumo
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.3.3 Terumo Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Terumo Latest Developments
12.4 Nipro
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.4.3 Nipro Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Nipro Latest Developments
12.5 Cardinal Health
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.5.3 Cardinal Health Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Cardinal Health Latest Developments
12.6 WEGO
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.6.3 WEGO Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 WEGO Latest Developments
12.7 Smiths Medical ASD
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.7.3 Smiths Medical ASD Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Smiths Medical ASD Latest Developments
12.8 B.Braun
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.8.3 B.Braun Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 B.Braun Latest Developments
12.9 QIAO PAI
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.9.3 QIAO PAI Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 QIAO PAI Latest Developments
12.10 KDL
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.10.3 KDL Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 KDL Latest Developments
12.11 SHU GUANG JIAN SHI
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Syringes and Needles Product Offered
12.11.3 SHU GUANG JIAN SHI Syringes and Needles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
