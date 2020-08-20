Bling and Buttons: A US Startup Launches Sustainable Wardrobe On Rotation, Direct-to-Consumer, For Professional Women
Coming very soon in Colorado is a hybrid of Stitch-Fix and Rent the Runway: A sustainable wardrobe on a rotation for women.DENVER, CO, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bling & Buttons is the worlds’ first premium sustainable wardrobe on a rotation where you can rent trendy and beautiful OOTDs all month long at the small expense of a minimal subscription.
Is this premium fashion and conscious environmental values: A new trend in the making?
This startup business is currently in the pre-launching stage, They are advocating premium fashion as well as being conscious of environmental values. This innovative model is considered as the future of the clothing industry, creating much excitement throughout the online world.
Recently the CEO, Ashley Adkisson released this statement, “We are enhancing our preparations to answer the fashion needs of our soon-to-be clients since that exactly is the mission of our company. Your convenience and satisfaction are our priorities on top of providing you with confidence by making you look great every day with the clothes you wear. You can guarantee trendy outfits for all occasions based on your personal preferences and on the professional opinions of our experts. Our idea of sustainable and affordable fashion will surely make a difference. At Bling & Buttons, we don’t only give you premium clothing rental experience but also benefit underprivileged individuals by donating them to the last season’s clothing range.”
The Bing & Buttons fashion concept explained:
The company offers Direct-to Costumer clothing rental services. They are targeting to create partnerships with professional women who are too busy to prepare their daily outfits. Bling & Buttons are taking initiative to take control of this part of your life for you while you focus on your job. How does this work in terms of logistics and service? According to management, “We deliver 1 garment bag with 10 outfits once a month to the office which allows us to make a multi-customer delivery in one stop. When we come back to pick up the laundry we swap them out then for the new bag. This is an important detail and differentiates us from competitors because they only do delivery and then the customer has to go back to the post office to return which is inconvenient.”
Bling and Buttons will be with you throughout the month to cater to your outfit needs. They will be providing you your own personal stylist who will be responsible for what you are going to wear on any occasion. Their stylist will give you fashion advice and offer you the best options available while maintaining your preferences as well. In their client-centered business, they are giving you unlimited fashion choices since they also allow customizing outfits for you. Through an in-store or online meet up with their stylists, they will be taking your measurements to assure that your wardrobe is personally customized and tailored for you.
In order to enjoy this affordable fashion offer, all you need to do is sign up for a one-month subscription with their company. Since they welcome different kinds of women in terms of fashion choices, they cater customized membership plans depending on your needs and preferences. Their business is not one-size-fits-all. They have alpha-program for women who are high-profile, who always wants to be at the top of the line, and who will be needing a lot of clothes with specified brands. They also provide a beta-program for women who are less likely to be demanding in their wardrobe. This concept makes us unique and different among other WAAS since we cater customer’s choices instead of giving them the choices and containing them with our own available options.
It’s now time for you to choose sustainable clothing. We always tend to buy single-use clothes that end up useless at the bottom of our cabinets. An American spends an average of 20% of his annual revenue just for clothing and retail shops. Bling and Buttons are creating a turnaround for this reality by its wardrobe rotation concept which is a sustainable clothing option. With this, you always get to experience a brand-new outfit everyday making you look more presentable and feel more confident.
On top of their company’s advocacy is its beneficial implications for the environment. This idea of sustainable clothing is an eco-friendly campaign by reducing our carbon footprints brought about by our discarded clothes that end up adding more burden to our landfills. In this program, we are promoting recycling one of the huge sources of our solid wastes and re-using it at the same time since old-season clothes will be donated for the benefit of many underprivileged individuals.
A premium investment opportunity?
Besides all the excitement this offers to consumers, investors will love this company too. As the CEO explained: “We ran an alpha and then a beta pilot program which was to figure out our target market and get this service ready for the go-to-market strategy however those are not something that will continue any further. We are now getting ready to open and raise a pre-seed capital round of 500K which will get us launched.”
Ashley Adkisson
Bling & Buttons Inc
+1 719-250-4009
email us here