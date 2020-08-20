'The Hope Anthology Project' ft. Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr & More Releases 8/28, Partners With GMA Disaster Fund
Features Jacky Clark-Chisholm, Mary J. Blige, Maranda Curtis, Titus Showers, Jermaine Dolly, & Percy Bady Presents One Nation Engaged To Name A FewNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic spread of COVID-19 and recent protests in scores of American cities, 7-time GRAMMY Award nominee, 5-time Emmy Award nominee, 30 year entertainment veteran, Paul Wright III and his Nashville-based record label United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) and its affiliates New Day/Sony Music/The Orchard have curated an innovative collaboration aimed with one purpose and goal...to share hope and encouragement to all through song with the forthcoming 11-track digital and physical album release 'The Hope Anthology Project', due out Friday, August 28.
A portion of the proceeds from this project will go to The GMA Foundation’s Disaster Assistance Fund, which provides help to those in the Christian/Gospel music community, onstage and behind the scenes. The purpose of the fund is to offer relief to those whose health and basic necessities have been dramatically affected by COVID-19.
The Hope Anthology Project was kickstarted by composer, producer, songwriter, and GMA Dove Award and Stellar Gospel Music Award winner Paul Wright III who has worked on over 200 projects including serving as co-creator of the 20x platinum-selling WOW Gospel compilation and co-composer of the main title theme song of 90's hit sitcom Martin (1995-1997 season), to name a few.
Featuring new songs composed for this moment from artists, The Hope Anthology Project kicks off with GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum selling and Billboard Hot 100 charting recording artist Fred Hammond, the Dallas-based vocalist, songwriter, musician, producer and arranger offers an encouraging message that never gets old as he takes us back to the days of just good ol’fashioned church with his current Billboard #1 radio hit, "Alright," 4-time GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter Jekalyn Carr's "Never Left Me" showcases her lush, layered vocals over simple production, followed by Lamar Campbell & Spirit of Praise who once again delivers a powerful praise and worship offering entitled, "Open The Sky."
Jacky Clark-Chisholm of the legendary Clark Sisters teams up with one of R&B's elite, Mary J Blige and unique hip-hop talent Tia P. on the Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales Top 15 track "Feel Good." Other features include Billboard No.1 recording artists Maranda Curtis with "Unconditional Love," Titus Showers featuring Jermaine Dolly on the current Billboard Top 10 radio hit "It's Gonna Be Alright," Staci Brown soothes listeners with "Healer," former Commissioned member Marcus Cole reminds us to "Be Still And Know," sibling trio Trilogy offers a huge dose of encouragement and showcases the breadth of their talent with Billboard Top 30 radio single,"Jesus Loves Me." Formerly of chart-topping duo AsOne (known as Music's First Female Interracial Duo), singer-songwriter Lisa Wright - who possess one of the most memorable and distinctive voices ever heard in Christian and Gospel music, she inspires us with "Hold On."
GRAMMY® nominee and GMA Dove Award winning singer, composer, producer and arranger Percy Bady completes the project with lead radio single, "Whole World." Bady presents a collective group of singers and musicians named One Nation Engaged who consist of Urs Wiesendanger, Cleverson Silva, Andrew Gouche, Kenneth Crouch, Phil Lassiter, Jabari Johnson, Rexsell Hardy, Kevin Brunson, Peter Ha, Torcuato Mariano, Thomas Joussot, Nicholas Johnson, Dreion Murrell, Terry Cummings, Phil Jones, Ron Poindexter, Blest Band, Lisa Wright, The Noble Family, Joey Woolfalk, MJ Curtis, Victoria Pyrlik, Bobby Lewis, Paul Garcia, Anthony Williams, Nicole Neely and Vahagn Stepanyan.
For more information on The Hope Anthology Project please visit www.hopeanthologyproject.com. Consider a donation to the GMA Foundation Disaster Relief Fund to help those in need by clicking here.
###
About United Alliance Music Group:
United Alliance Music Group (UAMG) is a record label located in Nashville, TN. With over 25 years of experience, UAMG is the home and digital distributor through its Sony/Orchard distribution partnership and physical via New Day Distributors for many award-winning and celebrated established and emerging artists such as Jekalyn Carr, Titus Showers, Bryan Popin, CMT "Music City" cast star Jessica Mack, Joe Pace, Lamar Campbell , and many more. UAMG was launched with the desire to give indie and veteran artists the tools to succeed in the current musical landscape by empowering them with creativity, inspiration, and control.
About Gospel Music Association & Foundation:
Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting, and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards, The GMA Hall of Fame Induction and Honors Ceremony, and the IMMERSE Conference. For more on supporting the GMA or becoming a member, please visit www.gospelmusic.org.
Jason Hardy
HARDY PR LLC
+1 470-882-7281
email us here