Special Education Reporting Information | Nebraska Department of Education
SPECIAL EDUCATION FINAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
PRESENTATIONS
- 2019 Data Conference
Staff Reporting and Reimbursement Connection Data Conference Presentation Contact: Lori Adams (lori.adams@nebraska.gov) (05/16/2019)
So sorry we missed the data conference but we have recorded our presentation located at: https://youtu.be/tm4U7-D75mY . Please view this 15 minute video and if you have any additional questions, you may contact one of us. This is a change to the process for these grants. In the past changes to staff reporting were allowed for almost a year after the school year, that will not be allowed starting in 2018-2019. The most important pieces to take away from this presentation are:
- Ensure you have reported your reimbursable staff with positions in Staff Reporting correctly on or before 6/15 (Special Program Indicator and Position Assignment are important when NDE determines if staff are qualified and what program/report to include them in). No changes will be allowed after 6/30 unless there are extenuating circumstances. Time and Effort logs should also be completed by 6/30.
- There is an updated report in Staff Reporting Validation/Verification reports for Staff called Staff Reporting for GMS Grant Applications. The reimbursable staff for each program must be Qualified = Y and listed on the appropriate report (you can use a drop down to see the additional reports by funding). If the staff are not listed on the report or under the Qualified = N, these are staff that will not be reimbursable.
- DO NOT DELETE any assignments unless they were reported wrong from the beginning of the year. You can put a Completion Date to an assignment and if needed add a new assignment.
- Administrator Days (NDE_Day) – Special Education Financial Report (SPEDFRS) 101 (07/31/2019)
Transportation
- Mileage Reimbursement Rate
- 2018 @ $.545 (January 1, 2018 – December 31, 2017)
- 2019 @ $.58 (January 1, 2019 – Current)
– Access will be available September 1st
- Includes the following:
- Reporting by Age Group
- Ages 0-2
- Ages 3-5
- Ages 5-21
- Reporting by:
- Disbursement Function Code
- Major Object Codes
- Validation with the Annual Financial Report (AFR) and Grants Management System (GMS)
- Transportation – Includes vehicle repository, depreciation tracking and vehicle odometer readings (start of fiscal year – end of fiscal year)
- Appropriate Special Education SPI Code and Staff Assignment eligible for reimbursement from Staff Reporting: “I” –IDEA funding for School Age; “S” –State/Local Funding and “7” – IDEA funding for Early Childhood) – (StaffFileUploadRecordLayout_SPEDFRS)
- Contracted Services – eligible for reimbursement using Approved Service Providers approved by NDE
- Tuition Received
- Support Services
- Supporting Documentation Upload Requirements
- Reporting by Age Group
SPEDFRS_User Manual – updated 08/2020
SPEDFRS Questions & Answers – updated 08/2020
StaffFileUploadRecordLayout_SPEDFRS – 09/19/2019
Special Education Financial Reporting System (SPEDFRS) Release Information 09/19/2019
Special Education (SPEDFRS) Account Information updated 08/2020