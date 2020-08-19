Second Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3400 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced a second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, officers located a juvenile male victim receiving treatment at another local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 28 year-old David Deandre Young, of Clinton, MD.

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, a 20-year-old male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 17-year-old Michael Benbow, of Southwest, DC was arrested and charged as an adult with First Degree Murder While Armed.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.