Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of 23rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:31 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 43 year-old Rodney Patterson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun).

