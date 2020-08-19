Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2100 Block of I Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:27 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs consistent with life and the decedent remained on scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Investigation at the scene revealed that the shooting took place inside of the residence.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Cordaro Pierre Chambers, of Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 31 year-old Stephon Green, of Temple Hills, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. Green has been arrested in the past on two occasions for carrying a pistol without a license.

###