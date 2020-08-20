GETKIKI creates an online marketplace for women to buy sustainable athleisure

Sidharth Das and Stefania Daranco, co-founders of GETKIKI

Two immigrant entrepreneurs are on a mission to make sustainable fashion accessible and affordable. GETKIKI sells sustainable athleisure for women.

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conscious Fashion Report 2020 indicates that search keywords for sustainable fashion in the UK are up by 19% month-on-month.

Sustainable fashion brands put emphasis on being transparent about their supply chain. Sharing the stories of people, process and materials behind the creation of garments with consumers, takes sustainable fashion to the next level. A sustainable wardrobe reflects conscious efforts towards the wellbeing of people and the planet.

Sidharth Das and Stefania Daranco from Glasgow co-founded GETKIKI, an online marketplace that sells sustainable athleisure for women. The startup was launched in July 2020 in collaboration with 6 brands and 107 product listings. “A couple of years ago we decided to make a commitment to live more sustainably and educate ourselves on the environmental impact of our current lifestyle. When we first realized that our favorite pair of jeans required about 10,000 liters of water to create, we were shocked. Needless to say, we owned a “few” more than just one pair,” explains Sidharth. “We opened our closets and were confronted with a huge variety of fast fashion items. A quick mental calculation made it abundantly clear that we were not going to make much of a difference by just closing the tap while brushing our teeth, we need to tackle our closet.”

“This marked the start of our journey into exploring sustainable fashion options. Looking for second-hand items quickly became one of our favorite ways to shop. However, there was one category of clothing that we were always reluctant to buy, second-hand activewear,” Stefania explains. “Luckily, we discovered that there is no shortage of cute leggings and sports bras that were made with sustainability in mind. The only problem was that it is not easy to discover what brands are doing to move towards a more ethical and sustainable way of creating activewear. If only there was a marketplace that would do the research for us and eliminate the guessing game. We started coding and reaching out to potential vendors right away, and in a couple of weeks, GETKIKI was born.”

Why does GETKIKI exist?

In the UK £30 billion worth of fast fashion cloth is sitting in wardrobe unworn. It offers a fresh look at the financial and environmental aspects of the journey of clothing items; from raw material, to manufacture, purchase, use, and disposal.

“By creating a marketplace in which multiple sustainable brands list their activewear, we provide a transparent and efficient market for sustainable activewear.”

“We also provide an incredible customer acquisition channel for our vendors. The current problem is not only that customers have trouble finding great sustainable activewear brands but also vendors have trouble acquiring new customers. We help to grow their business. GETKIKI is quite the matchmaker,” explains Sidharth.

The durable and eco-friendly activewear pieces listed in GETKIKI will give consumers an opportunity to utilise the product to it’s maximum lifespan before recycling them and purchasing new activewear.

“Currently, women looking to buy sustainable activewear have a hard time identifying truly eco-friendly brands. Consumers are bombarded with vague and conflicting information when it comes to sustainability practises,” says Stefania. “We aim to filter the noise and provide a platform with a variety of eco-conscious brands, so people can focus on the more enjoyable part of the shopping experience and don’t need to waste their time on research.”

