International Assoc. of Certified ISAOs Welcomes Steven Bradley, Director Cognitive Security Intelligence Center/CS-ISAO
Operationalizing Cognitive Security Resilience - Combatting Disinformation, Misinformation and Malign Influence.KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), a non-profit global public- and private-sector information sharing association, is thrilled to announce the selection of Steven Bradley as the Director of the Cognitive Security Intelligence Center (CSIC) including the CS Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (CS-ISAO) to combat disinformation, misinformation and malign influence.
“I’m excited to be selected for this role and eager to engage with global key stakeholders to collectively address this important issue that comes at a critical time”, said Steven Bradley.
Steven Bradley is an experienced leader with over 20 years working at the intersection of technology, security operations, and policy development. Starting in 2002, Steven led a team of data scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory developing technologies for large-scale information fusion to advance US counterterrorism intelligence analysis in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Since 2011, he has focused on information security through his leadership of cyber threat intelligence teams at the Federal Reserve Bank, and at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) where his team provided key support to establish the US Department of Energy Cyber Risk Information Sharing Program (CRISP), a public-private data sharing and analysis platform that facilitates timely bi-directional sharing of unclassified and classified threat information among energy sector stakeholders. Most recently at PNNL, Steven led a multi-disciplined team developing a strategy for advancing national-level disinformation defense capabilities through R&D investments and partnerships.
Steven has a BS degree in Computer Science & Math from the University of California, an MBA from Saint Mary’s College of California, and a graduate certificate in National Security Affairs from Texas A&M University. He also holds the GIAC Cyber Threat Intelligence (GCTI) certification.
In his role as CSIC Director and as a member of the IACI Senior Leadership Team, Steven is leading bringing together global leaders and efforts to ‘Advance Cognitive Security Resilience – Protecting Truth & Freedom of Expression without Harm’, CSIC’s mission. Efforts include defending against online disinformation, misinformation and malign influence to include research and technology innovation, information sharing, threat detection, risk assessment, and mitigation/incident response for the public, across critical infrastructure sectors, government and other communities-of-interest.
“Disinformation, misinformation and malign influence targets manipulating human behavior impacting individuals, democracies and elections, government services, critical infrastructure, physical and cyber security, social and cultural communities, economic security and public health and safety’, commented Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO. “We are so excited for Steven to assume this important leadership role to advance operationalizing Cognitive Security Resilience.
“Disinformation is a disease that cannot be cured. It is rather like a chronic condition that can be managed. The CSIC and the CS-ISAO are important components in the management of that condition” says Rand Waltzman, Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the RAND Corporation.
"Historians may look back at our era and determine collectively our exponential era was not ready for the transformational, digital impacts on how we interact as societies globally. I am glad to see the International Association of Certified ISAOs, with Steven Bradley at the helm of the Cognitive Security Intelligence Center and the CS-ISAO, helping different communities to tackle the challenges of confirmation biases, cognitive easing, and other concerns that give rise to the spread of misinformation out of context. This includes tackling disruptive influences that polarize and create ‘social wedges’ that divide human communities and organizations, said Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center and Executive Director, Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data. “In the future, we need to have better awareness of these non-traditional divisive threats, which most in the traditional information security community have yet to tackle holistically – and we need to find ways to become more resilient as a result of actionable 'tipping and cueing' of emergent issues. We must work together to find people-centered approaches both to counter-misinformation and to engage with empathy, grace, and understanding for our digital future ahead."
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CERTIFIED ISAOs (IACI)
IACI, an Information Sharing and Analysis Organization formed in 2016, is authorized by the 2015 U.S. Presidential Executive Order 13691 and Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) that provides information sharing privacy, liability and civil liberties protections. IACI is the trusted “Center-of-Gravity” for the global community to enable security resiliency planning, all-hazards threat intelligence information sharing, and response coordination actions - operationalized by best-practice and education. IACI coordinates and collaborates with the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via the DHS and IACI Cybersecurity Information Sharing Collaboration Agreement (CISCA).
Headquartered at the Center for Space Education, NASA/Kennedy Space Center Florida, IACI has a laser-point focus on security all-hazards challenges (physical, cyber and cognitive security) facing all critical infrastructure entities across the private sector and government (federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, and internationally). IACI’s Global Security Resilience Council (GSRC) brings together leaders among critical infrastructure sectors, government, academia, and other communities of interest to address these challenges, working together by breaking down long-standing barriers and silos. In addition to assisting communities of interest to form ISAOs and provide management, operational and intelligence support, IACI maintains an extensive threat intelligence center, the IACI-CERT at Kennedy Space Center, delivering real-time “actionable” intelligence, security tools and technologies and defensive measures response coordination supported by adoption of best practice and education.
