The new on-demand homemade food delivery App

E-mycook: A revolutionary App is hitting Sydney and Melbourne with a brand new food delivery concept!

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another food delivery app? No, E-mycook is promising a revolution in the food delivery market.Concept is simple, you order food from your neighbours. You choose the food you want by nationality, Thai, Italian, French, Turkish, Australian… You can also geo-localise your nearest cook thanks to a map and E-mycook will allow you a direct contact with the Cook to order what you want to eat, just by chatting with him or her.After downloading E-mycook App, there are few simple steps (as easy as other food delivery service apps):1. Sign-up as a customer2. Geo-localise your nearest cook available3. Request a chat with him/her4. Order your food, specify time and price5. The cook will cook it and deliver it to youAvailable on Android, Google Play Store only, for now.E-mycook App is showing us how to change our culinary experience and goes above and beyond from what we expect.On the other hand, E-mycook is offering the opportunity to everyone to work as a Chef from the comfort of your own kitchen: Prepare delicious dishes for your neighbourhood, and earn money. It doesn’t make a difference if you are already a professional Chef or just an afficionado of fine Cuisine, E-mycook is there to make your dreams come true.E-mycook offers the opportunity to everyone to become an independent Chef. Whether it is more for the passion or eagerness to make it a profession - Chefs will be their own entrepreneur and prepare dishes as they feel like, but also try different cooking styles, adapting themselves to their clients’ expectations.With a focus on all nationalities, E-mycook is offering to everyone the opportunity to cook their meals from their own nationality. Whether they want to prepare local or global food, prepare Indian or Japanese styles or something else, you can show your culinary skills.Why E-mycook?Before you register yourself as a Cook on E-mycook, you may start wondering why to opt for E-mycook. Well, it is the uniqueness of the app that differentiates it from others. Here are the ones:- Opportunity to cook from the comfort of your own kitchen- Prepare meals within your time frame- Cook recipes that you love- Get paid easilyE-mycook will close the gap between Foodies and Chefs by giving exposure to experienced Cooks and at the same time, give the opportunity to foodies to order meals cooked with love, a good change from the classic fast-food.E-mycook also makes sure meals are prepared by combining care, passion, skills and professionalism.Another announcement will be made as soon as the app is available on Apple Store.So, without waiting any more, download E-mycook now. For further information, visit e-mycook.com.au or E-mycook Instagram

E-mycook is an on-demand food delivery app that allows you to order homemade food from professional cooks.