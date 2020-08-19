Route 30 Westinghouse Bridge Lane Restriction this Week in North Versailles

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing downspout repair work on the Route 30 Westinghouse Bridge in North Versailles Township, Allegheny County will occur Thursday and Friday, August 20-21 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on eastbound Route 30 on the Westinghouse Bridge located between Clyde Avenue and Linden Avenue as crews conduct downspout repair work. The restriction will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

