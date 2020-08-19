JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Global Trade Logistics Establishing Operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. (JIDA), a global enterprise that specializes in intelligent material handling, and its third-party logistics (3PL) subsidiary, Global Trade Logistics (GTL), today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The more than $4.5 million investment will create 78 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2005, JIDA provides smart material handling with both solid manufacturing and system integration capabilities for the automotive industry. The company offers innovative, performance-based solutions that promote safe and efficient material flow in factories, production facilities and warehouse and distribution centers.

GTL offers flexible 3PL solutions for companies, including supply chain distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing, truck parking and more.

JIDA and GTL operate out of the same location at 154 Metro Court in Greer. The new facility consists of 150,000 square feet of industrial space, part of which has been certified as a Foreign Trade Zone. JIDA will focus on developing its 3PL business while working to increase manufacturing capacity.

Operations are online at the new facility. Individuals interested in joining the JIDA team should direct inquiries via email to info@jidaindustrial.com. Those interested in career opportunities with GTL should email info@gtlogisticsgroup.com.

Quotes

“We are genuinely excited to join the thriving business community here in the Upstate of South Carolina. The selection of this facility represents our commitment to long-term success in the region. We appreciate the collaboration with the Greenville Area Development Corporation. And, we owe a debt of gratitude to our commercial real estate brokers at Lyons Industrial Properties, without whose hard work and dedication, we would not be here today.” –JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. Vice President and Global Trade Logistics President Ben Jordan

“Today, South Carolina celebrates another big win as JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Global Trade Logistics have decided to establish operations within our borders. The 78 jobs created by this investment will have a major impact on Greenville County and the state of South Carolina.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has proven itself to be a manufacturing powerhouse, and we congratulate JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Global Trade Logistics on their new operations in the Palmetto State. With today’s announcement, these companies join a roster of globally respected firms that have chosen to do business in the Upstate, and I look forward to watching them succeed here for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Global Trade Logistics together are leaders in intelligent material handling, warehousing and logistics, and an excellent boost to our surging logistics and manufacturing industry. Both are known for their commitment and service to customers, employees and the communities in which they operate. Greenville County Council salutes JIDA’s and GTL’s decision to join the great family of advanced manufacturers and logistics organizations here.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven

“We’re excited to welcome JIDA Industrial Solutions, Inc. and Global Trade Logistics to the Greer community. The addition of dependable, good-paying jobs makes the Greer economy hum. We’re grateful to JIDA and Global Trade Logistics for their commitment to Greer and for our partnership with the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.” –Greer Development Corporation Chairman Wryley Bettis