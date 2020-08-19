Update: Vermont State Police arrests suspect in Marshfield homicide

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police arrests suspect in Marshfield homicide

MARSHFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020) — Following continued investigation, the Vermont State Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide reported Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in Marshfield.

Samir Fink, 33, is expected to be arraigned Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre on suspicion of second-degree murder. The charge arises from the fatal shooting of his father, 71-year-old William Fink. Both men were residents of the home at 88 Sunrise Drive in Marshfield where the shooting occurred overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. Police were notified of the shooting in a phone call from the victim’s wife.

Samir Fink was ordered held without bail pending arraignment. State police worked closely with the office of Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault on the investigation.

The Crime Scene Search Team processed the home Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy on the victim is planned for Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment.

***Initial news release, 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent homicide reported Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in the town of Marshfield.

Police received a call at 6:06 a.m. requesting emergency assistance at a home on Sunrise Drive. Responding troopers located the victim, a man in his 70s, deceased inside the house. Initial investigation indicates there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when additional information is available.

