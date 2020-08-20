RM Interiors Launches Independent Flooring Product Line 'RMX' Reinforcing 2020 Growth

RM Interiors Logo

National flooring installation and cleaning company expands reach to include products with new material line 'RMX'

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RM Interiors (Rmiflooring.com), a national full-service flooring installation and cleaning company, has partnered with a leading U.S.-based manufacturer to create and release their own line of flooring materials. The new product line, titled and branded ‘RMX’, includes various mid-grade carpet and vinyl flooring options designed for the rental and investment property industries, RMI’s primary customers. For RM Interiors, the move comes just months after rolling out a newly engineered tech platform to increase internal job flow efficiency and is part of larger expansion strategies taking place in 2020.

“RMX is a natural next step for us as a provider,” said Mark Wagner, CEO of RM Interiors. “Everything that has happened this year has given us an opportunity to step back and assess ourselves as a company and reevaluate how we can best serve our customers. We’ve made our processes more efficient, expanded our markets and services, and now we’re adding a line of products that will allow our partners to be more competitive while providing their customers more value. It’s a natural progression for us a partner.”

The RMX product launch is a catalyst in RMI’s growth strategy for 2020, which includes integrating new warehouse locations, expanding carpet cleaning services nationwide, and growing their field staff by more than 20%.

“The RMX line immediately creates an opportunity for our current and future clients to add value to their projects,” said Cooper Wagner, Head of Business Development. “We’ve been able to reduce cost while maintaining the RMI standard of quality and that’s very exciting for us. I really believe the path that we are paving with our manufacturing partners is helping push our industry forward.”

RMX pricing and samples are available and can be acquired through www.rmiflooring.com/rmx. Products are available for install or material-only purchase at any of RMI’s satellite locations.

About RM Interiors

RM Interiors, also known as RMI Flooring, is currently one of the fastest growing flooring installation and carpet cleaning providers in the country, operating in 15 states with plans to expand by the end of 2020. They offer consumer retail locations in nine major markets while the majority of business is done with REIT, iBuy, property management, and residential construction accounts in single and multifamily rental markets across the United States. For more information, visit www.rmiflooring.com.