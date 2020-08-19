Eleven Virginia Employers Honored For Hiring Veterans – V3 Awards Presented During 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Conference »

Eleven Virginia employers received awards today for their exceptional commitment to hiring Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members, and their spouses.

The winners of the 2020 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards were announced during the 2020 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, held virtually on August 19, 2020. The annual conference is hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins, State Senator Bryce Reeves, Delegate David Reid, and leaders from the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) presented awards to eleven V3 partner employers in eight categories.

Four employers received V3 Governor’s Awards, which honor those V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2019.

“Veterans have highly valuable skills that companies are looking for,” Governor Northam said. “The V3 program encourages employers to support and hire these qualified veterans, and the partnership between employers and the program has been a tremendous success, with more than 64,000 veterans hired as a result of the program. I congratulate all of the employers honored today, and thank them for their commitment to our veterans.”

Others participating in the 2020 V3 Awards Ceremony included Kathleen Jabs, Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs; John Maxwell, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS); VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker; and VDVS V3 directors and staff members.

Awards were presented to the following companies:

2020 V3 Governor’s Awards

(Small Company – 1-51 employees)

Intelliware Systems – Fredericksburg (35 hires)

(Medium Company -51-300 employees)

G4S Secure Systems – Richmond (133 hires)

(Large Company – 301-1,000 or more employees)

Top Guard Security – Richmond, Hampton & Norfolk (279 hires)

(Enterprise Company -More than 1,000 employees)

Booz Allen Hamilton – McLean (2,093 hires)

Presented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2019.

2020 V3 Secretary’s Award

Virginia Community College System (VCCS) – Richmond

Presented by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs in recognition of a V3 Certified Government Agency or Public Entity for demonstrated innovative support for Virginia veterans and promoting veteran employment.

2020 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award

Hampton Roads Veteran Employment Center – Norfolk

Presented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

2020 V3 Breakthrough Award

Gryphon Technologies – Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Washington, D.C.

Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process.

2020 V3 Military Spouse Award

Amazon – Arlington

(167 military spouses hired)

Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer who has excelled in the hiring of military spouses during 2019.

2020 V3 Readiness Award

Carilion Clinic – Roanoke

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment.

2020 V3 Trailblazer Award

Leidos – Reston

Presented to a V3 Certified Employer in recognition of their strong partnership in many aspects of the V3 program from recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans and spouses to workforce development, marketing and community impact.

2020 V3 Locality Award

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department – Fairfax

Presented to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans.

Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits,

provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program

More than 2,100 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are part of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 64,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com.