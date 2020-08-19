Governor’s Office – News Release – Gov. Ige extends disaster period for Kaua‘i for March flooding

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige today issued a second supplementary emergency proclamation for Kaua‘i, after heavy rains caused flooding and extensive damage on Mar. 27 and 28, 2020.

The declaration provides relief for disaster damage, losses and suffering, and serves to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents.

It also implements emergency management functions as allowed by law and authorizes the expenditure of state funds as appropriated for the quick and efficient relief of damage and losses that have resulted from the floods.

The governor issued the initial emergency proclamation on April 21, 2020 and a supplementary emergency proclamation on June 20, 2020.

This supplementary emergency proclamation is effective through October 18, 2020.

