World Vision, Food for the Hungry and Compassion Canada announce ‘Unite to Fight Poverty’ concert to support the world’s poor impacted by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world continues to fight an historic global pandemic, three leading Christian humanitarian organizations—World Vision, Food for the Hungry and Compassion Canada—announced today the Unite to Fight Poverty free virtual concert to support the most vulnerable children living in extreme poverty suffering from the impacts of COVID-19 and other natural disasters.

Hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Carlos Whittaker, Unite to Fight Poverty will feature inspiring performances by TobyMac, Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin, for KING & COUNTRY, Tamela Mann, Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West, CeCe Winans, Natalie Grant, Zach Williams, Mandisa, Big Daddy Weave, Matt Maher, Phil Wickham, Christine D’Clario, Blanca, Rita Springer, Dante Bowe, Colony House and Jon Reddick. Special appearances will be made by Bishop T.D. Jakes, Amy Grant, Tori Kelly and Rend Collective.

The two-hour concert will stream online on Friday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. EST in Canada on Facebook and YouTube.

“For the first time ever, Compassion, Food for the Hungry and World Vision are coming together to help children and families all over the world. People are going to see show-stopping performances like they’ve never seen before,” said Sadie Robertson Huff of Duck Dynasty fame who will co-host the event. “What we hope to do in this event is to stand united with those in need in this fight.”

This unique event will bring the Christian community together to respond to God’s call to serve children who are in the greatest risk of hunger, delayed education and violence due to the pandemic. For families living in extreme poverty during the pandemic, it could take hours on foot to reach a healthcare clinic with no access to a ventilator or ICU bed. Many frontline healthcare workers do not have basic PPE supplies or even clean water and soap.

Much progress made in fighting global poverty is at risk because of the impacts from COVID-19. Already, 110 million more children are going hungry due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, and half a billion more people are at risk of being pushed into extreme poverty. According to a recent report in the Lancet Journal, 10,000 more children a month are dying from hunger due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in the middle of a horrific global pandemic, and it’s easy to forget the epidemic of poverty. There are children who need access to medicines, clean water and education. These needs have existed long before now, and the moment we are in has only increased the need,” said award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Grant. “We can be a part of the solution and bringing hope at a time when hope is desperately needed. And I think this event will be full of hope.”

“COVID-19 has left a lot of families in need and poverty,” said Grammy award-winning artist Kirk Franklin. “It is our duty as Christians to band together and fight against this global pandemic of extreme poverty. It’s an honour to partner with Compassion, Food for the Hungry and World Vision in the battle against poverty. Everyone’s efforts will be needed to make a change.”

The three organizations are collectively responding to surmounting needs increased by COVID-19 in more than 70 countries. Funds raised by Unite to Fight Poverty will go to programs preventing the spread of coronavirus, such as providing clean water and hygiene supplies, and helping families in extreme poverty suffering from the devastating aftershocks of the pandemic or other natural disasters.

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit our media centre or follow us on Twitter @WorldVisionCan.

A leading child development organization, Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion is helping more than 2 million children learn the skills and receive the opportunities they need to overcome poverty. Compassion was named by Maclean’s magazine as one of Canada’s Best Charities in 2020. Learn more at www.compassion.ca and follow us @CompassionCA.

About Food for the Hungry Canada: Our Purpose: To end poverty one community at a time. Our Promise: To graduate communities out of poverty in 10 years. Food for the Hungry is a Christian non-profit organization dedicated to ending poverty - one community at a time. With partners like you, FH walks alongside the most vulnerable communities throughout the developing world as they strive toward sustainability. Recognizing that each community faces unique challenges as well as advantages, FH is committed to an integrated, holistic approach to development including priorities such as agriculture, education, health, and gender equality. Learn more at fhcanada.org.

