H2IQ Hour August 27: Get to Know DOE's New Transportation Annual Technology Baseline Website

Join the "H2IQ Hour" on August 27 at 12 p.m. ET to learn more about the Department of Energy's (DOE's) new Transportation Annual Technology Baseline (ATB) website. Building upon the Electricity ATB, the Transportation ATB provides a publicly accessible source of DOE technology data for current and potential future vehicles and fuels. Fuels and powertrains featured on the website include gasoline, natural gas, diesel, biofuels, battery electric, and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

In the August 27 webinar, researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which developed the resource in collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory, will provide an overview of the features and functions of this new website, including interactive charts on fuel economy, vehicle cost, levelized cost of driving, and emissions across powertrains. They will also discuss the available features concerning fuel price, well-to-tank, and well-to-wheels emissions data for select on-road vehicle, jet, and marine fuels.

Attendees can expect a 45-minute live presentation, followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. A recording of the H2IQ Hour will be available on the HFTO website after the event.

Register for the H2IQ Hour.