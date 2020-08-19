Coronavirus: Eswatini welcomes a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country's fight against COVID-19

Eswatini has today welcomed a team of 19 doctors from the Republic of Cuba to help boost the country's fight against COVID19. The doctors arrived through the Ngwenya Border Post this afternoon & will be in the country for three months.
