North Dakota Supreme Court justice recovering from COVID-19: 'Be careful and stay safe'

North Dakota's longest-serving Supreme Court justice could be released this week from the hospital while still recovering from COVID-19.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who turned 87 last weekend, told the Tribune on Wednesday that he could be released that day or Thursday, probably to a nursing home for rehabilitation since he is not yet strong enough to live by himself. He was still making arrangements for care.

VandeWalle said in an interview by phone from his room in Sanford Health Bismarck's COVID-19 unit that he is "not doing great, but I'm better."

