The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay Celebrates Back to School With Recycling Projects

The Way to Happiness enthusiastic environmental volunteers, bringing their recycled items to their nearest recycling center.

Taking care of our local environment with a campaign on recycling.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back to school activities have been set in motion by The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay to help take care of our local environment, starting with a campaign on recycling.

TWTH association is concerned about the increased amount of waste, due to the pandemic. With all of the packing and shipping material coming from the surge of online product-ordering, as well as food delivery, masks and gloves, on top of day-to-day trash, i volunteers decided to set a good example while putting some fun into recycling and helping mitigate landfill overload.

“When we heard about the surge of waste from the lockdown, we realized that a lot of it was recyclable material,” says Iván Batalla. “When more people join in, there’s a greater impact. So we thought, let’s encourage recycling for families and even celebrate back-to-school recycling projects by making it into a fun activity to spend time with the kids.” Mr. Batalla is manager of the Way to Happiness Center located on Ft Harrison Avenue in Clearwater.

HOW TO GET STARTED?

TWTH notes the following things one can learn in order to contribute:

1. Avoid contaminating curbside recycling bins with items that are not meant to be there, like plastic bags, food and clothing. ii

2. Teachers and families can join in by making recycling fun through creating games and challenges. It can be as simple as starting recycling projects for kids at home.

3. A box, or trash receptacle is all it takes to start collecting plastic bottles. “Families, neighborhoods and schools can join together and really make a difference. Separating cardboard, paper, aluminum cans and glass bottles family by family, school by school can be a big help.

“It can be done if you follow the regulations to stay safe, wearing mask & gloves and social distancing,” says Batalla. “We want to encourage the residents of Tampa Bay by setting a good example and in this way do what we can to preserve the beauty of our planet and its wildlife. This is why we launched a recycling campaign.”

As the author of The Way to Happiness book, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard stated, “There are many things one can do to help take care of the planet. They begin with the idea that one should. They progress with suggesting to others they should.”

The Way to Happiness is one of six humanitarian programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (www.scientology.org).

If you have questions on how to organize a campaign in your neighborhood or school, call The Way to Happiness Center at: (727) 467-6961, or email info@twth.org. You can also find us on Facebook at facebook.com/TWTHTampaBay/

i. https://www.forbes.com/sites/lauratenenbaum/2020/04/25/plastic-waste-during-the-time-of-covid-19/#411cd3277e48

ii. http://floridarecycles.org/



oOo

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.