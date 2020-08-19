OTC Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) nears closing for Veterans Village Project

/EIN News/ -- GOLDENDALE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (the “Company”) Management announced that during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Auscrete Corporation (ASCK) was able to advance negotiations on several revenue producing deals. One such deal is being spearheaded by Mike Young, Vice President and CFO of Auscrete Corporation. Through discussions with representatives of the Veterans Administration in the States of Oregon and Washington, Mr. Young was introduced to a director of the “America for Veterans Foundation”. The Foundation is securing Federal Grant funds to construct a “Veterans Village Project” currently planned for an already secured acreage parcel, located in Vancouver, Washington.

Auscrete’s architectural and design team have been working closely with the Foundation and have developed conceptual drawings of structures and floor plan layout options of duplex and multiplex unit configurations, for the client's requested initial 18 proposed dwellings.

Design consultations have progressed to the stage of ascertaining structure specifications and ahead, scope of work requirements. Handshaking of the deal has already been done and finalization and closing of the deal is pending in the near future. Due to final closing and confidentiality clauses, the Company is prohibited from releasing the final details and numbers at this time; however, management has a projected range of revenues of $1.25 to $1.4 million. Final numbers, however, will be released upon the contractual right of disclosure when available for public dissemination.

The “Veterans Village Project” is being designed and targeted for the Veterans who, for whatever reason beyond their control, have found themselves homeless. Estimates show the national homeless problem is unfortunately made up of 18% - 22% of Veterans, that have faithfully served, sacrificed and protected the USA.

The “Veteran’s Village Project’s” mission is to provide transitional housing, considered to be that of the “Tiny Home” concept, that benefits the current urgent needs of homeless and disabled Veterans. The Project conceptually includes a 2,200 sq. ft. community and activity center, with a common area to be used as a meeting hall.

Auscrete Corporation sees the “Veteran’s Village Project” in Vancouver as a linchpin for larger facilities down the West Coast into California. Auscrete Corporation is excited to assist the Veterans and their families that have served and sacrificed for the citizens of the USA.

Follow Auscrete’s progress since last 4th Quarter at AuscreteBlog.com. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and government mandated lockdowns, the company worked through the hardships and has thrived, bidding and accepting deals involving new developments.

Auscrete’s trading symbol on the OTC bulletin board is “ASCK”. The company is a fully reporting Public Corporation. For updates and pictures bookmark the Auscrete Blog at AuscreteBlog.com

