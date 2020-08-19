STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates apparent homicide in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Vermont (Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020) — The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent homicide that was reported Wednesday morning, Aug. 19, 2020, in the town of Marshfield.

Police received a call at 6:06 a.m. requesting emergency assistance at a home on Sunrise Drive. Responding troopers located the victim, a man in his 70s, deceased inside the house. Initial investigation indicates there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation into the shooting is in its preliminary stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Updates will be provided when additional information is available.

- 30 -