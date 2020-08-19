COVID-19 Relief Grants Now Available for Agriculture and Working Lands Businesses and Organizations

August 19, 2020 | Montpelier, VT – Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced $8.5 million in relief funding has been made available for farmers, sugar makers, meat and poultry processors, slaughterhouses, farmers markets, agricultural food products businesses, forest products businesses, and producer associations to cover losses and expenses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Farmers have not stopped working since the pandemic and are providing us with food but many of their markets were disrupted, creating economic hardship. These grants are intended to alleviate losses and added expenses due to the impacts of COVID-19,” said Governor Phil Scott.

The Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application is the third and final Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP) to launch this summer, following the earlier release of the Dairy Assistance Application and the Agricultural Fairs Application.

“The Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application is designed to provide broad support across many sectors of Vermont agriculture that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “We are eager to get much-needed financial relief into the hands of Vermont farm, food, and forestry businesses to support their recovery and long-term viability.”

How to Apply: Prospective applicants can learn more and apply at https://agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program/agriculture-and-working-lands.

Before applying, applicants should complete a W-9 form and gather documentation of losses and costs incurred since March 1, 2020 that are related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In addition, the Agency will host a series of webinars to walk through the application process and answer questions from prospective applicants.

The first webinar will take place on Friday, August 21st at 12:00 p.m. Join the webinar or view the webinar recording at the Agriculture and Working Lands Assistance Application webpage.

Vermont dairy producers and processors who wish to apply for VCAAP relief funds should investigate and apply through the VCAAP dairy application, which can be found on the VAAFM website. Visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program/vermont-covid-19-agriculture to begin your application today.

Application deadline is October 1, 2020: However, grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so the application may close prior to October 1 if all funds are expended.

Contact

Scott Waterman, Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets

802-622-4662| scott.waterman@vermont.gov