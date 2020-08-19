Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway in Makiki on Thursday night, Aug. 27, for signage work

Main, News Posted on Aug 19, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that all lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Keeaumoku Street overpass and Punahou Street overpass from 11 p.m. on Thursday night, Aug. 27, 2020, through 4 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020, for signage work. Construction will utilize the full closure to remove electrical lines and existing sign structures, and install a new span structure, signage, and guardrails.

During closure hours, motorists are advised to use South King Street as an alternate route where they may re-enter the eastbound H-1 Freeway at the Kapiolani Interchange. Electronic message boards will be deployed to notify motorists of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

