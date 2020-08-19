Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate Discusses How Virtual Tours and Showings Have Advanced the Real Estate Business
Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate recently discussed how virtual tours and showings have advanced the real estate business.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has led many in-person industries to online sales. The real estate industry is no different. While real estate agents have been having online meetings and showings when required in the past, they weren't necessarily a normal part of realtors’ lives until the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the world. Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate recently explained how these virtual tours and showings have transformed the industry, and how they will prove beneficial moving forward.
"Virtual home tours have been a part of our real estate practices for years now," Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate said. "But those have mostly served as a substitute or addition to photos. In 2020, we're using virtual resources to show entire homes and close deals."
Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate explained that the coronavirus pandemic turned a bonus feature realtors began offering -- virtual home tours -- into an essential tool for selling a home. The COVID-19 pandemic forced potential homebuyers to stay indoors, but that didn't stop many of them from shopping. Virtual tours quickly became ways for them to see the full interior and exterior of a home without risking leaving home and contracting the virus.
"The coronavirus pandemic has normalized virtual tours and meetings, and it appears to be helping the industry," Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate said.
Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate stated that he believes these virtual tours will continue helping the industry moving forward. He explained that many times, homebuyers are shopping for a home in a city where they don't currently live. They can also be shopping for a second home or vacation home. This means they're not located in the place where they want to buy, and if that location is a long distance away, they may feel more apt to experience a virtual tour and purchase based on what they see.
"We're seeing these virtual options really cater to long-distance buyers, which make up a large part of the real estate market," Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate said.
Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate added that the technology of virtual tours is now so advanced, that many buyers are able to get a complete feel of the home without seeing it in person. Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate emphasized that they no longer need to piece together photos into what they imagine the home will look like, as they can go on a full video tour.
"Virtual showings have allowed homebuyers to see countless more homes than they normally would," Travis White Newport Beach Real Estate. "They can easily sift through dozens of homes in a single day from the comfort of their living room. That's something that couldn't be done before, and we think it's something buyers will appreciate following the pandemic as well."
