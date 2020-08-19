Associa Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work- Certified® Company in Canada for 2020

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Canada, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces they have been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. This is the first year Associa has applied for and earned the designation in Canada, with the survey results revealing that 82% of Associa employees say that Associa is a great place to work. Associa’s value for their employees, commitment to developing a positive company culture, and pledge to ensure employees are heard and appreciated were reflected in this year’s Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey results.

“Associa is honored that our Canadian teams were certified as a Great Place to Work®. What makes Associa a great place to work is our employees, so this recognition reiterates that they feel empowered and appreciated,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We are consistently working to elevate the employee experience and evolve our workplace culture. Earning this certification is a testament to the dedication we put forth to lift up our team members, and it celebrates their contributions that allow Associa to thrive.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com