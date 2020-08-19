Healthe® Welcomes New Members to its Executive Management Team

Company scaling-up on talent as it continues deployment of Far-UVC light sanitizing solutions to help protect people and get businesses reopening safely during COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe, Inc., the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions, today officially welcomed five new members to the company’s management team. This distinguished group, which hails from diverse backgrounds in engineering, research, marketing, sales, and law, will help drive innovation and growth as the company continues to scale rapidly. Earlier this year, Healthe launched its Cleanse® suite of solutions that utilize Far-UVC light to continuously sanitize indoor environments by deactivating air and surface contaminants.

“We are excited to welcome five new exceptional members to our executive management team as each is highly accomplished in their respective fields. Their experience, knowledge, foresight and drive will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and scale our business in order to respond to today’s critical health and public safety challenges,” said Healthe Executive Chairman Abe Morris.

The newest members of Healthe’s management team include:



● Tom Borger - Chief Commercial Officer: As Healthe’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Borger will lead all the company’s sales and marketing efforts. He brings to Healthe many years of experience in life science industries. Borger held senior management positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline. Mr. Borger also has deep entrepreneurial experience, having founded and served as CEO of a marketing and business strategy solutions company for various global life science businesses. Mr. Borger graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He served as an adjunct at The Wharton School’s Small Business Development Center and Villanova University School of Business. He is the author of “Diary of an Innovator: Finding the Path Not Taken.”

● Monica J. Washington Rothbaum, Esq. - General Counsel: Monica Washington Rothbaum serves as Healthe’s General Counsel. She is a highly accomplished attorney who brings over 20 years of diverse legal and executive management experience to the company. Prior to joining Healthe, Ms. Rothbaum served as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer for Entia Ventures where she managed corporate, compliance and regulatory, intellectual property, human resources as well as commercial and government contracts for eight portfolio companies within and outside of the United States. Earlier in her career, she worked at the law firms of Covington & Burling and DLA Piper. Ms. Rothbaum served as law clerk for former U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter and Chief Judge Harry T. Edwards on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, earned her Masters in Public Affairs at Princeton University and her Juris Doctor from the New York University School of Law.

● David Meckstroth - Chief Marketing Officer: David Meckstroth brings to Healthe more than 15 years of experience building and promoting global brands across Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) and technology. Prior to joining Healthe, Mr. Meckstroth spent six years at Samsung Electronics where he held several positions including Head of Integrated Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. While at Samsung, he oversaw the creation of a new global brand marketing division in Seoul, South Korea to support the company’s mobile software and services business, and spearheaded the creation of a new brand story, visual identity and GTM launch for key software and services under the “Do What You Can’t” manifesto. Before Samsung, Mr. Meckstroth worked at Procter & Gamble in brand management, consumer and market research, and engineering. David holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

● Dr. Wes Naylor, CAPT, USN (Ret) - Head of Government Vertical/Business Development: Dr. Wes Naylor joins Healthe as Head of Government Vertical and Business Development. An accomplished entrepreneur and experienced military and acquisition professional, Dr. Naylor has run a variety of companies in the B2B, B2G, and commercial space. Dr. Naylor had a distinguished military career, serving as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD) and Naval Support Activity Orlando. In this role, he oversaw all business operations for a 1,200-person workforce responsible for supporting all facets of the training requirements for the United States Navy. He successfully managed the execution of $1.25 billion in annual contracts. As a result of his leadership at NAWCTSD, Dr. Naylor later became a consultant on national defense projects for the White House, Department of Defense, and the Department of the Navy. He is a 2007 graduate of the National War College, where he was awarded a Masters Degree in National Security Strategies, and 2017 graduate of the Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College where he was awarded a Doctorate in Business Administration.

● Carlos M. Rodriguez - Head of Manufacturing and Quality: Carlos Rodriguez brings 25 years of experience in global manufacturing, engineering and operational management to his role. Prior to joining Healthe, Mr. Rodriguez served as Vice President of World-Wide Engineering and Operations for Night Owl Security Products, a leading consumer security electronics company. He worked for seven years at Motorola where he started as a software engineer and rose to head up manufacturing operations across Southeast Asia. He has authored multiple patents in the assistive and wireless communications technology arena. Mr. Rodriquez received his undergraduate degree in engineering from the University of Florida and his M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

“When it comes to entrepreneurial talent, Healthe continues to assemble an all-star team of talented individuals who each bring incredible passion and outside the box thinking to their work,” said Healthe investor and Recurring Shark on Shark Tank, Matt Higgins. “I’m truly honored to be working with each of them, as well as the 11 renowned members of our new Scientific Advisory Board. Together, they will continue to solidify Healthe as the cutting-edge technology leader in developing lighting applications for a healthier and safer world.”

Healthe’s holistic, three-layered Cleanse® suite of light solutions include a walk-through Cleanse Portal, which can remove up to 90 percent of the viral load on a person’s clothes and belongings in just 20 seconds. Next, Far-UVC Downlights are deployed to continuously sanitize surfaces and air. Lastly, an air-sanitizing Troffer is used to continuously cleanse and circulate air. A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed papers, demonstrates that Far-UVC light is effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces. In addition, as a leading Far-UVC researcher said, Far-UVC “can be safely used in occupied public spaces, and it kills pathogens in the air before we can breathe them in.”

Healthe’s applications can be combined with the company’s circadian lighting products that help regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance, and enhance sleep. Healthe’s lighting solutions meet the UV exposure standards set by the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP).



In addition to these new hires, Healthe recently welcomed 11 distinguished members to its Scientific Advisory Board to promote the adoption and continued research of Far-UVC light technology. Hailing from diverse medical, scientific, and environmental backgrounds, the Scientific Advisory Board includes one of the world’s most renowned radiologists, a renowned cancer researcher and a renowned pediatrician. Meet the members here at: Healthe Scientific Advisory Board

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to innovate the uses of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Learn more at Healthe by Lighting Science and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

