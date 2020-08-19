Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in Nine Counties August 19 2020

Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in Nine Counties

HARRISBURG (Aug. 19, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.

“Relief associations help to provide essential life-saving equipment, critical training and insurance for thousands of volunteer firefighters and emergency service providers,” DePasquale said. “The pandemic forced many fundraisers to be canceled, so please remember local emergency responders when making donations to support your community.”

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Allegheny County

Carnegie VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for two findings: failure to deposit state aid and inappropriate ownership of rescue vehicle.

As a result of the audit, the VFRA verified depositing $41,519 in state aid for 2019. The VFRA also agreed to title a 2011 Ford F-350, purchased for $60,055, in the name of the VFRA instead of the affiliated fire company.

Jefferson VFRA – No findings.

Huntingdon County

Warriors Mark-Franklin VFRA – No findings.

Lackawanna County

Taylor Hose and Engine Co. No. 1 VFRA – No findings.

Luzerne County

Hunlock Creek VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for one finding: inappropriate ownership of rescue vehicle.

A 1995 Pierce Saber Fire Engine, purchased for $90,007, was titled in the name of the affiliated fire company instead of the VFRA.

Lycoming County

Picture Rocks VFRA - No findings.

Monroe County

Marshalls Creek VFRA – No findings.

Montgomery County

Red Hill VFRA – No findings.

Upper Frederick VFRA – No findings.

Whitemarsh Township VFRA – No findings.

Northumberland County

Shamokin VFRA – No findings.

Schuylkill County

Newtown VFRA – No findings.

