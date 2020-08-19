Allied Electronics & Automation Achieves Supplier Expansion Milestones for 2020 with Addition of Product Lines from Koyo, POBCO, Fresh-Aire UV, CW Industries, and Bihl+Wiedemann

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the continuous expansion of its range of ready-to-ship products, Allied Electronics & Automation , has added more than 10,000 new product lines, $3.5 million in inventory and 30 new suppliers to date in 2020.

With the recent addition of products from Koyo , POBCO , Fresh-Aire UV , CW Industries , and Bihl+Wiedemann to its already extensive lineup of more than 450 world-class suppliers, Allied is further expanding its offerings in the areas of switching, connectors, tooling, thermal management, industrial control components and safety equipment.

Koyo , a part of JTEKT Corporation, is a leading global brand for bearings. The company’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities range from super large bearings with outer diameters of seven meters to miniature bearings with inner diameters as small as one millimeter.



, a part of JTEKT Corporation, is a leading global brand for bearings. The company’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities range from super large bearings with outer diameters of seven meters to miniature bearings with inner diameters as small as one millimeter. POBCO is a leader in manufacturing and distributing conveyor components and friction-reducing parts for conveyors and other machinery in the food, beverage, packaging, agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, amusement park, fitness, material handling, marine, chemical, textile and labeling industries.



is a leader in manufacturing and distributing conveyor components and friction-reducing parts for conveyors and other machinery in the food, beverage, packaging, agricultural, medical, pharmaceutical, amusement park, fitness, material handling, marine, chemical, textile and labeling industries. Fresh-Aire UV is an innovator in the field of indoor air quality with award-winning UV light and carbon products that fight mold, bacteria, viruses and odors in commercial and residential HVACR systems.



is an innovator in the field of indoor air quality with award-winning UV light and carbon products that fight mold, bacteria, viruses and odors in commercial and residential HVACR systems. CW Industries supplies global industrial, consumer and defense electronics manufacturers with complex electromechanical slide, rocker and pushbutton switches; insulation displacement and MIL SPEC connectors; and a variety of custom switches, custom connectors and assemblies that require a high level of precision, performance and reliability.



supplies global industrial, consumer and defense electronics manufacturers with complex electromechanical slide, rocker and pushbutton switches; insulation displacement and MIL SPEC connectors; and a variety of custom switches, custom connectors and assemblies that require a high level of precision, performance and reliability. Bihl+Wiedemann develops and manufactures complete automation solutions for functional safety and data communication in machines and plants. The company’s product range includes master/gateways, modules/slaves, safety components, bus couplers/master simulators, and software.

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 450 world-class suppliers. With sales offices across the Americas, a focus on digital customer experience, 99 percent ship-to-order accuracy, and more 3.5 million parts available for purchase online, engineers, designers, maintainers and purchasers trust Allied to provide a wide range of solutions across the entire product lifecycle. Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .