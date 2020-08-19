Central Falls man sentenced to 19 years in state prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Central Falls man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 19 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to molesting an 11-year-old girl between 2017 and 2018.

Amos Robinson (age 58), pleaded nolo contendere on Tuesday to one count of first-degree child molestation before Superior Court Justice Luis M. Matos and was sentenced to 40 years at the ACI, with 19 years to serve and the balance suspended with probation. Robinson was ordered by the court to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision. The court also issued a no contact order between Robinson and his victim.

"Children should be able to grow up safely and free from the dangers posed by child predators like the defendant here," said Attorney General Neronha. "All of us can play a role in keeping children safe, including by recognizing that many acts of molestation occur at the hands of people known to the child victim. I am grateful for the victim's courage, and hope that the well-deserved lengthy sentence imposed on this defendant will bring her some sense of justice and perhaps some small measure of comfort."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2017 and 2018, Robinson molested an 11-year-old girl, who was known to him, at his home in Central Falls.

Detective Sarah McNulty of the Central Falls Police Department led the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

