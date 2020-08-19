Ypsi's Patient Station Celebrates Rec Cannabis Opening with a Rolling Party
It's tough to celebrate a grand opening in a pandemic, but celebrating must be done!YPSILANTI, MI, USA, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patient Station celebrates its grand opening for adult use/recreational cannabis this Saturday (August 22) with a day-long rolling party at its store at 539 S. Huron in Ypsilanti. The celebration is from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Cars that roll up for curbside service will be greeted by store ambassadors and treated to food, shaved ice, store swag, and vendor specials—all brought right to customers as they pick up cannabis orders.
“As much as we’d love to have a traditional grand opening bash, we’re very conscious of people’s health and our responsibility during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cory Nemeth, operations lead at The Patient Station.
The music mix is from Detroit’s DJ Don Q; Foodies food truck is cooking up pulled pork sliders and mac n cheese for customers from 1-5 PM. Shaved ice from the Kona Ice Truck will be on hand, too.
“People don’t have to do a thing—we’ll bring the party to your car,” said Ryan Nemeth, The Patient Station’s general manager. “We’ve been open for adult-use sales since mid-July and have been working on how best to celebrate during a pandemic. We promise it’ll be fun and safe. We’re looking forward to seeing our current patients and meeting new people, too.”
The heart of their business is medical marijuana—the Nemeths began researching cannabis when their mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. What they discovered about the power of the plant during that time inspired them to open The Patient Station.
“We’re so proud to provide high-quality made in Michigan cannabis products to anyone 21 years and older who wants or needs it,” said Cory. “For people who don’t qualify for a medical card or were unsure about getting a one—your time is now. Let us welcome you.”
The Patient Station has been providing medical marijuana to patients in Ypsilanti since 2014 with a city-issued permit. The company was awarded a state medical marijuana provisioning license in 2018 and expanded this year with adult-use sales. The store is family-owned and operated and has been since its inception—the Nemeth brothers oversee the day to day operations and management of the store with 30+ employees, most of whom are from the Ypsilanti area.
Roberta F. King, APR
Canna Communication
+1 231-557-3558
email us here