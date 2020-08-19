Accumen CEO Joins Executive War College Faculty Today to Discuss COVID-19 Challenges and the Future of the Clinical Laboratory

BG Porter will discuss strategic options for healthcare and health insurers, as well as new opportunities for clinical labs to add value, during the Executive War College’s virtual conference

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at 1PM ET, Accumen’s CEO, BG Porter, is slated to take the virtual stage at the Executive War College to discuss Strategic Directions for Healthcare and Health Insurers: What's Coming Next, How Care Delivery is Changing, and New Opportunities for Clinical Labs to Add Value.

The 2020 Executive War College conference brings together the nation’s medical laboratories and anatomic pathology groups to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically tackling the current need for more testing when capacity has been added but acute shortages of essential test kits and supplies are still impacting capabilities.

“I am honored to join Robert Michel, Editor-in-Chief of the Dark Report, and other members of the esteemed faculty he has assembled to speak at this year’s virtual conference. The Executive War College continues to be a staple in the laboratory community, bringing together the most strategic minds in the industry to thoroughly engage in analyses of current issues and problem-solving discussions. This year’s conference is no exception and I look forward to joining the conversations today,” said BG Porter, Accumen CEO.

Currently, there are more than 400 registrants for this year’s Virtual Executive War College participating in an innovative 10-week format, allowing those on the frontlines the opportunity to participate without taking a large block of time away from the lab. All sessions are available on demand for registrants as well. Interested parties can still register at https://www.executivewarcollege.com.

As part of Accumen’s continuing efforts to support hospitals and health systems nationally, it also regularly adds new resources for laboratories to its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19-resource-center/#accumenresponsetools. Resources include laboratory, supply chain, and blood management rapid response tools, as well as supplies of personal protective equipment, plus swab and saliva testing kits, available for order through Accumen’s U.S.-based manufacturing partners.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com.

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

Kimberly MacDowell Accumen Inc 858.621.3167 kmacdowell@accumen.com Lisa Osborne Rana Healthcare Solutions 206.992.5245 lisa@ranahealth.com