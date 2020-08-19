AeroBase Group Launches Spirol Product Line As Licensed Distributor

a minority women-owned small business distributor for medical, aerospace and defense industries

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroBase Group, Inc., a minority women-owned small business distributor for medical, aerospace and defense industries, announced today it launched the SPIROL product line on all platforms as a licensed SPIROL distributor.

“We’re excited to provide our customers with the most versatile spring pin in the industry,” said Chris Pham, the Director of E-Commerce. “We’ve seen a demand for flexible fasteners and we’re proud to bring the best in the industry to our customers.”

SPIROL’s coiled spring pins and slotted spring pins are the newest addition to the AeroBase Group product line, available for order online on its e-commerce platform, AeroBase Store. AeroBase Group can accommodate smaller order quantities and assist customers to determine the right pin for their project.

SPIROL spring pins can be used in many applications, including, but not limited to: hinge/pivot pins, fastening pins, locators/alignment, gear/shaft, flow restriction, stop pins, and reinforcement. They can be found in airplanes, automobiles, lawn equipment, hand and power tools, and medical supplies.

Invented by SPIROL in 1948 to address deficiencies with other fastening tools, the coiled spring pin has become a versatile fastening component. Offered in a variety of duties, customizable diameters and lengths, coiled spring pins offer flexible, strong and cost-effective fastening solutions to meet a wide range of needs.

The slotted spring pin is a low-cost, general purpose component recommended for applications where customers are experiencing insertion problems or performance failures.

The SPIROL line includes commercial (ASME and ISO) and military (MS/NASM and NAS) standard pins.

AeroBase Group offers the complete SPIROL product line upon request. For other items not listed on AeroBase Store, customers can contact an account manager at https://aerobase.us/store/request-quote to request a quote.

About AeroBase Group

Headquartered in Melbourne, Fla., AeroBase Group is an approved government supplier and minority women-owned small business that specializes in parts distribution to support the medical, aerospace and defense industries. The licensed distributor offers complete logistics, MRO, manufacturing representation, e-commerce, in addition to parts distribution. The company also spearheads marketing efforts for 20+ global partners as a manufacturing representative. Additional information about AeroBase Group, Inc. can be found at https://aerobase.us