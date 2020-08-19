Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of 4th Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:46 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was the result of a dispute between known parties.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 48-year-old Kim Larena Craig, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.