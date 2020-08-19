MLC Europe GmbH Distributes Reusable Face Masks to Curtail the Spread of Corona Virus
MLC Europe GmbH Distributes Reusable Face Masks to Curtail the Spread of Corona Virus.
MLC Europe GmbH, a global leader in the distribution of active, passive and electromechanical components has announced its commitment to the distribution of reusable face masks designed to curtail the spread of corona virus. MLC Europe is a German based firm that partnered with dependable manufacturers to ensure the wholesale supply of these reusable face masks to electronic subcontracting companies to assist workers in their quest to return to a safe working environment.
The electronics industry is facing an almighty test due to the global pandemic. Global supply chains have been shut down at staggered intervals for months in order to contain the virus; this has resulted in declining sales for many companies and in some cases closures. As operations resume gradually, MLC Europe has been diligently at work using its existing resources to supply reusable face masks and other personal protective equipment including Forehead Thermometers and gloves with existing partners all over UK and USA.
The variety of reusable masks distributed by MLC Europe including KN94, KN95, 3M 1860, as well as the disposable medical and surgical masks are specifically designed using high quality materials with the aim of curbing the virus through reduction in the transfer of droplets.
The KN94 and KN95 are designed following global standards to ensure accuracy and effectiveness in protecting users from COVID 19 infection.
KN95 brand of reusable face masks
The 3M 1860 reusable masks are comfortable to wear and are both breathable and washable. They are FDA approved and contain anti-microbial and fluid repellent properties which protect users from contacting the virus.
David Murphy, Director of Sales, says “partnering with reliable face mask manufacturers in China to distribute KN95, KN94 and industrial grade disposable face masks during this period that the world is faced with this pandemic was a necessity.” Our decision to delve into face mask distribution will assist our core business of obsolete electronic component sourcing and supplying to get back on track as lockdown restrictions are lifted and also enable our customers catch up on manufacturing.”, Murphy explained.
MLC Europe observed that Medical FDA & CE certified masks such as FFP2 are hard to find on store shelves for bulk order in many places. Companies are desperate to get to the front of the line now that hospitals and essential service industries have safely stockpiled. In countries that have released personal protective equipment from medical device legislature, PPE can be produced and distributed by companies from a wide range of industries. In line with this and following individual country guidelines, MLC Europe has already taken large orders to help electronic subcontracting companies adjust to the COVID 19 pandemic by getting on with their normal operations.
The electronic subcontracting companies will be delivered with high quality globally certified and well packaged disposal masks.
MLC Europe has been electronic distributors for many years and it hoped to utilize its resources in supplying electronics subcontractors and OEMs with 3M reusable masks around the UK and USA. " We are a well-oiled machine and we want to help our customers who need the face masks to safely restart their manufacturing processes without fear of contacting the virus", says Murphy. "And our clients are now benefitting from this, particularly in these uniquely challenging times."
For information about the different forms of the reusable face masks contact https://mlceurope.com/en/
About MLC Europe GmbH
MLC Europe GmbH is a German based company that provides electronic products to worldwide manufacturers in a variety of automation industries, including medical, military, aerospace, computer and peripheral, telecommunication and transportation. MLC Europe GmbH has earned a standing reputation in sourcing ability to supply hundreds of customers worldwide with electronic components and industrial devices. The Company has access to a wide variety of electronic inventory of active and passive components from a global network of wholesale electronic parts vendors and distributors.
David Murphy
For information about the different forms of the reusable face masks contact https://mlceurope.com/en/
About MLC Europe GmbH
MLC Europe GmbH is a German based company that provides electronic products to worldwide manufacturers in a variety of automation industries, including medical, military, aerospace, computer and peripheral, telecommunication and transportation. MLC Europe GmbH has earned a standing reputation in sourcing ability to supply hundreds of customers worldwide with electronic components and industrial devices. The Company has access to a wide variety of electronic inventory of active and passive components from a global network of wholesale electronic parts vendors and distributors.
MLC Europe GmbH
+49 174 5721953
