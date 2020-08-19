Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases 19 August 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,136,246) deaths (26,289), and recoveries (859,488) by region:
Central (52,050 cases; 1,009 deaths; 39,863 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,389; 401; 16,459), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (970; 76; 865), Congo (3,831; 76; 1,628), DRC (9,721; 243; 8,882), Equatorial Guinea (4,892; 83; 2,713), Gabon (8,270; 53; 6,404), Sao Tome & Principe (885; 15; 821)
Eastern (106,839; 2,299; 62,475): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,374; 59; 5,216), Eritrea (304; 0; 261), Ethiopia (32,722; 572; 12,938), Kenya (30,636; 487; 17,368), Madagascar (14,009; 173; 12,767), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,577; 10; 1,683), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,257; 93; 2,374), South Sudan (2,488; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,485; 805; 6,398), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,603; 15; 1,165)
Northern (199,145; 7,649; 128,620): Algeria (39,888; 1,378; 27,653), Egypt (96,753; 5,184; 61,562), Libya (8,579; 157; 969), Mauritania (6,789; 157; 6,051), Morocco (44,803; 714; 31,002), Tunisia (2,314; 57; 1,370), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (19; 2; 13)
Southern (628,360; 13,087; 508,532): Angola (1,966; 90; 667), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (3,989; 76; 2,587), Lesotho (946; 30; 423), Malawi (5,193; 163; 2,716), Mozambique (2,991; 19; 1,247), Namibia (4,464; 37; 2,407), South Africa (592,144; 12,264; 485,468), Zambia (9,981; 264; 8,776), Zimbabwe (5,378; 141; 4,105)
Western (149,852; 2,245; 119,998): Benin (2,063, 39; 1,690), Burkina Faso (1,285; 55; 1,023), Cape Verde (3,253; 36; 2,390), Côte d'Ivoire (17,107; 110; 13,990), Gambia (1,872; 63; 401), Ghana (42,993; 248; 40,796), Guinea (8,715; 52; 7,532), Guinea-Bissau (2,117; 33; 1,089), Liberia (1,282; 82; 803), Mali (2,666; 125; 1,990), Niger (1,167; 69; 1,079), Nigeria (49,895; 981; 37,051), Senegal (12,305; 256; 7,767), Sierra Leone (1,959; 69; 1,529), Togo (1,173; 27; 868)