Josiane Peluso Speaks About Building Positive Lifestyle Habits and Finding Motivation

In a recent interview, Josiane Peluso shared what she has learned throughout her careerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josiane Peluso, the Director of Sales and Marketing for a top U.S. Medicare Company, spoke about how people can build positive lifestyle habits and find motivation during challenging times in her recent interview with Thrive Global.
Drawing on her wealth of knowledge and personal experience in the healthcare industry, Josiane Peluso provided expert insights for several thought-provoking questions.
When asked about a lifestyle or behavior change that has greatly improved her lifestyle, Peluso said that maintaining a consistent exercise regimen — while keeping it fun — has been the key to her positive mental and physical wellbeing.
On the topic of remaining focused and motivated during challenging times — such as the current Covid-19 pandemic and economic recession — Josiane Peluso said that her go-to solution is to pause and meditate.
By listening to a guided meditation or affirmation, Peluso explained that it can help us to re-focus and regain perspective on our recurrent reality, reminding us that challenges are temporary and with positive thinking and motivation we can overcome any obstacles.
“Everything that is happening in our lives can seem so big at the moment, but in the big picture of life, it’s just a single adversity. If we are fighting with our spouse over something silly, or bothered by the job that we didn’t get, I would say most of the things we worry about won’t matter 10 years from now,” said Peluso.
“That’s why it’s so important to stay focused on the things that truly do matter.”
About Josiane Peluso
Josiane Peluso received her Bachelor’s Degree in Health Promotion and then paid her way through CUNY-Brooklyn College, where she graduated with a Master’s degree in Community Health Education. After working in a call center for two years, Josiane secured her current position as director of sales and marketing for UnitedHealth Group, a top U.S. Medicare Company, where she remains committed to positively changing the way that healthcare is delivered in the United States. Helping vulnerable groups of people is a driving force in Josiane’s professional life, and she hopes to continue to be a part of this solution and ensure that all United States residents receive the care they need.
