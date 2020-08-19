The Department of Juvenile Justice and Bethune-Cookman University Partner to Extend Internship and Employment Opportunities in the Juvenile Justice Field to B-CU Students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tallahassee, Fla. – The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) and Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) have partnered to provide internship and employment opportunities to qualified B-CU students (undergraduate and graduate) majoring in Criminal Justice, Sociology, Psychology, Education, Political Science, and Health Science. The partnership will afford B-CU faculty and students the opportunity to work collaboratively with the DJJ’s Office of Research & Data Integrity staff to identify and conduct cutting-edge juvenile justice research to improve the effectiveness of juvenile services across the department’s service delivery continuum.

“DJJ is excited to partner with Bethune Cookman University, a prestigious institution of higher learning, to further the department’s research efforts and provide opportunities for students interested in making a difference in Florida’s juvenile justice system,” said Secretary Simone Marstiller.

“This is not only a first for a Florida historically Black college or university, but any institution of higher learning in Florida,” said Dr. Randy Nelson, Director of the B-CU Center for Law & Social Justice and Department Chairperson of the Masters in Criminal Justice Administration program. “ We continue to lead the state and nation with creating innovative opportunities for our talented students,” he added.

B-CU offers a Juvenile Justice Reform Certificate program in partnership with the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Students who complete the certificate program and gain real-world experience with DJJ will be ideally positioned to become the next generation of juvenile justice professionals and leaders.

“Thank you to all involved for your assistance and commitment to thinking and working outside the box to the benefit of our beloved institution and those it serves,” Dr. Nelson concluded.

About the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice is a nationally recognized leader in the field of juvenile justice. DJJ’s mission is to increase public safety by reducing juvenile delinquency through effective prevention, intervention and treatment services that strengthen families and turn around the lives of troubled youth. For more information, visit www.djj.state.fl.us.

About Bethune-Cookman University

Founded in 1904 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Bethune-Cookman University today sustains her legacy of faith, scholarship, and service through its relationship with the United Methodist Church and its commitment to academic excellence and civic engagement. B-CU offers 36 undergraduate and 8 graduate degrees on its main campus. Located in Daytona Beach, FL B-CU is one of three private, historically black colleges in the state of Florida. The institution boasts a diverse and international faculty and student body of nearly 3,000. For more information, visit www.cookman.edu.

