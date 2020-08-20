Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
"The Earth Hears", SensoGuard buried seismic sensors will protect a 40km infrastructure site in Africa

Large Critical Infrastructure site in Africa will be protected by a virtual fence system manufactured by the Israeli Company SensoGuard

MODIIN, ISRAEL, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a long process of field testing and evaluation, SensoGuard received a 40km order of the InvisiFence system.

The InvisiFence system will be installed in addition to thermal PTZ cameras, and both will be fully integrated to the Command & Control software.

About InvisiFence:
InvisiFence is a buried intrusion detection system for borders and critical infrastructure sites protection. SensoGuard seismic sensors create a virtual fence of 8m width and 25m depth. The system continuously analyzes real-time signals and search for patterns of footsteps, digging and vehicle activity. The InvisiFence system can be connected to SensoGuard CCS or 3rd party Command and Control software.

Site security manager said:
After extensive field testing, we have chosen SensoGuard InvisiFence system to protect our site. We have considered various other technologies but only this system provided complete protection against threats from above & underground, even tunneling activities were detected.

SensoGuard CEO, Tomer Levy said:
As a technology focused company, we are always looking forward new challenges and continuously improving our systems and adding new features. Gradually we are building our market presence together with our growing number of channel partners. We believe that the seismic technology is a must-have solution in the toolbox of every security systems integrator/installer.

About SensoGuard:
SensoGuard manufactures a wide range of security products & solutions based on seismic technology. SensoGuard systems were delivered to more than 25 countries serving installers, integrators/distributors and law enforcement agencies; we take pride in our successful global installations which serve to protect: National borders I Prisons I Critical facilities I Agricultural fields I Private homes, and more.

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Technology


