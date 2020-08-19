SimplyAgree to Launch Newest Version of its Premier Signing and Closing Tool for Transactional Attorneys

Latest product updates further automate and simplify administrative tasks of closing transactions

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree , a leading provider of technology for transactional attorneys, announces the latest version of its popular signature and closing management platform.



SimplyAgree is a closing management tool that helps deal teams streamline signings and automate the creation of closings sets and other post-closing work. In addition, SimplyAgree provides tools to support professionals in closing deals remotely—including integrated mobile and electronic signing for firm clients—which has become more important than ever in today’s work environments.

The new version of SimplyAgree provides the same closing workflows that current users love, with added performance and flexibility to meet more users’ needs. The tool’s modern user interface offers greater functionality while remaining simple and easy to use. SimplyAgree’s newest version offers several notable features, including:

Enhanced document visualization and compilation, simulating desktop PDF tools.

Expanded signature packet functionality, including test emails, notifications, group messaging and signature links.

Support for multiple templates and types of binders for different practice groups and users.

Electronic closing binder delivery to securely share closing binders without emailing large files.

“Since the initial launch of SimplyAgree, we have continually consulted with users to better understand the changing needs of transactional attorneys and how our platform can address them. Their feedback and input are an invaluable part of our development process,” says Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “Our latest product release not only offers the new functionality our users have requested but also improves the performance and creates a new interface for our platform that will serve as a foundation for a series of successive feature releases in Q3 and Q4 of this year.”

The new version of SimplyAgree will be available for demonstration as part of the company’s participation in this month’s ILTA>ON virtual conference. To learn more or to schedule a private demo, visit www.simplyagree.com .

About SimplyAgree

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars. SimplyAgree streamlines the administrative aspects of a closing—from creating signature packets to building closing binders—to increase efficiency and reduce post-closing write-offs, resulting in a closing process up to 80% more efficient for firms and their clients. For more information visit https://simplyagree.com .