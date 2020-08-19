Virtual fishing tournaments added to Iowa DNR special events applications

Based on overwhelming support received during public comment in March, Iowa DNR is expanding the definition of fishing tournaments to include virtual fishing tournaments.

Anglers photograph and release fish upon catching during a virtual fishing tournament, also known as a catch-photo-release tournament, instead of keeping them in a live well like a traditional fishing tournament.

Two types of virtual fishing tournaments will be offered. An aggregated virtual fishing tournament is similar to a traditional fishing tournament with participants gathering at one location at the same time. A distributed virtual fishing tournament, usually organized as an online contest, occurs on multiple bodies of water and can last up to a year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31). Only five or or fewer participants may be present on any one body of water at the same time.

Go to the Iowa DNR Special Events Application System to schedule a virtual fishing tournament. Aggregated virtual fishing tournaments are permitted the same as traditional tournaments. Distributed virtual tournaments need a special events permit, but the application fee has been waived.