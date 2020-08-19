Oregon Supreme Court to determine scope of nonunanimous jury fallout

OPB News

The Oregon Supreme Court is hearing a series of cases Tuesday that deal with nonunanimous juries, as the state grapples to determine the scope of the cases affected by a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling this spring that declared nonunanimous juries unconstitutional.

Five lead cases are before the Oregon Supreme Court. Each deals with a different set of issues surrounding nonunanimous jury verdicts and represent a number of underlying cases.

For example, one case looks at whether just the use of nonunanimous jury instructions violated the Constitution.

