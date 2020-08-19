Konica Minolta Launches All New Flagship Color A3 MFP bizhub C750i

Enhanced Features Pave the Way to the Intelligent Connected Workplace

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce the latest addition to its bizhub i-Series, the bizhub C750i. The A3 high-volume color multi-functional peripheral (MFP) device is designed to provide the functionality of a small-scale print shop within a single unit suitable for an office space. The bizhub C750i offers the usability customers have come to expect from the i-Series, including a consistent user experience between engines, even for businesses with mixed fleets.

The bizhub C750i fulfills the needs of customers who process high-volume print jobs such as small CRDs or small- and mid-size copy shops. It can be used in office environments that require a high volume of printing in spaces ranging from a small room or corridor to a warehouse. The device is ideal for a wide range of offices including government, legal, education, healthcare environments and membership organizations.

“The bizhub C750i launch is a result of continually listening to our customers, tracking market needs and reviewing trends to provide devices that keep up with the ever-changing needs of the office,” said Dino Pagliarello, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “Its many enhanced features include higher print speeds for improved productivity, an intelligent media sensor for increased efficiency and of course, the latest in security to ensure data is protected.”

The bizhub C750i is the successor to the award-winning bizhub C759 MFP, with greater functionality, offering a print speed of up to 75ppm in mono and 70ppm in color. The high-capacity and high-speed dual-scan document feeder with double feed detection runs with a speed of up to 140/280ipm, ideal for schools or legal offices requiring larger scan volumes or digital archiving.

The bizhub C750i features versatile large finishers with an integrated manual stapler and offers a quick copy mode to guarantee faster copying with fewer clicks and pop-ups, with all main settings available at a glance. Additionally, the home screen customization makes it quicker to add, rearrange or remove the icons. Konica Minolta's anticipated "Personalize” app offers users the ability to personalize the display of their MFP according to their individual preferences. Functions and features can be matched to their own individual working behavior and routines, decreasing the time employees spend in front of their devices and increasing efficiency and operational cost savings.

Intelligent media sensor reduces paper jams and improves output quality

Office communication requires different print media, and good print quality cannot be achieved unless the paper thickness is set correctly. Addressing the paper settings entails additional work every time users want to print. The bizhub C750i features an intelligent media sensor which instantly measures the paper type and thickness – for instance, thin or thick paper, recycled paper or envelopes – and automatically adjusts the paper settings as needed. This feature ensures fewer paper jams, fewer service calls, increased efficiency and better output quality.

Embedded security

As office documents become more digitized and the volumes of data increase, companies and institutions need centralized management and better access to documents for reference. They require more sophisticated integration with the cloud and advanced remote access, meaning more complex workflows and a need for better security. The bizhub C750i is equipped with the latest security technology to provide a safe, reliable user environment. The optional Bitdefender’s leading edge anti-virus solution monitors all scanned files and documents transferred to and from it in real time. It also enables automatic virus scanning on hard drives as well as manual scans. With bizhub SECURE, different security levels and access licenses can be set to ensure the security of office devices and protect device memory and network settings.

Remote usage and support

Similar to all other models in the bizhub i-Series, the bizhub C750i can be operated remotely, without the user ever having to even touch the control panel. The device can accommodate multiple users accessing the unit via computers, mobile phones and tablets. Konica Minolta also offers fast and professional support via a remote services tool.

Approaching the digital workplace with intelligent features

More and more businesses seek to become digital connected workplaces that bring together people, spaces and devices with data. The bizhub i-Series MFPs, including the bizhub C750i, are smart IoT-enabled devices offering a fully digital workplace, designed to pave the way to the “Intelligent Connected Workplace.” The bizhub C750i combines printing with process efficiency to empower customers to organize, streamline and customize their printing landscape while providing the tools to digitize workflows. With an innovative and intuitive user experience and powerful built-in processing capabilities, the bizhub C750i is able to provide secure access to a suite of cloud-based services and applications via Konica Minolta’s MarketPlace.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

