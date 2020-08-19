Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Announcing Maine’s 2019 Presidential Awardees for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching: John Congelosi and Robyn Graziano 

The Maine Department of Education is excited to share the announcement from the White House of the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching (PAEMST). 

On August 3, 2020, President Donald J. Trump announced the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).  

Awardees are selected from schools in all 50 States, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands.  Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation. 

Presidential award for K-12 teachers 

Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science. 

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the State and National levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to OSTP.  Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education. 

The announcement was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Maine Awardees and state finalists will be recognized by the Maine Department oEducation at a later date in thpresence of PAEMST alumni and distinguished guests in a semi-formal event. 

We are pleased to announce Maine’s 2019 PAEMST awardees: 

Science (grades 7-12): John Congelosi 

John Cangelosi, Bangor High School

Mathematics (grades 7-12)Robyn Graziano 

Robyn Graziano, Maranacook Community High School

Please join us in congratulating John and Robyn! 

For more information about the PAEMST program, please contact Shari Templeton, shari.templeton@maine.gov, PAEMST Science Coordinator, or Michele Mailhot, michele.mailhot@maine.govPAEMST Mathematics Coordinator. 

